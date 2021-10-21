Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,168 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.25.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

