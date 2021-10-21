Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $5.45 Million in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

TSP stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.