Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Bristow Group worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bristow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bristow Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bristow Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

