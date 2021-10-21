Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of CIRCOR International worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $668.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.66.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.