Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

