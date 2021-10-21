Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of TPI Composites worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 58,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.30 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

