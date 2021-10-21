Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of American Software worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 41.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Software by 607.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 72,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $906.77 million, a P/E ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

