Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of United States Cellular worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United States Cellular by 75.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in United States Cellular by 21.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United States Cellular by 4,503.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 134.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $32.02 on Thursday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

