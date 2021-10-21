Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of German American Bancorp worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

