Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Copa worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copa by 251.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.62. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

