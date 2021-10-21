Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 102,375 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Conduent worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

CNDT stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

