Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 125,156 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after buying an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

