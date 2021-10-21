Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,061 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Pan American Silver worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 56,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 49,601 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

