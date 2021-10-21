Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 147,987 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

