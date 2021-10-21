Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,057 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Anika Therapeutics worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. UBS Group began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.76 million, a PE ratio of -46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

