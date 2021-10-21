Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,001 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of CRA International worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter worth about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 779.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $107.35 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

