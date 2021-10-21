Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,521 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Century Aluminum worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Century Aluminum by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,952 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

