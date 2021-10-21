Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,108 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Elbit Systems worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $145.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average is $137.68. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

