Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,199 Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 14.85% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKEM stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59.

