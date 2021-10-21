Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,793 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Par Pacific worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $991.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

