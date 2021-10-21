Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 74,636 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Infinera worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

