Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of EVO Payments worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVOP opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,140.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

