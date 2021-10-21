Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.95.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

