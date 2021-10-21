BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of BKU traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 993,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 536,745 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $22,740,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 487,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

