Bao Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $736,826.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $736,826.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00072175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,575.68 or 0.99908928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.47 or 0.06495760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

