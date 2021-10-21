Barclays Begins Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

