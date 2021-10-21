Barclays Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.44. 244,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.