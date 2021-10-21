Barclays Initiates Coverage on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $795.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.13. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.63 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $817.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

