Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 280 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 232.78 ($3.04).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 197.56 ($2.58) on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 100.66 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

