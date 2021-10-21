Barclays Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $210.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.56. 5,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.66. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

