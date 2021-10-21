Barclays Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $175.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

