Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

MGDDY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. 104,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $34.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

