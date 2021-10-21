Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,900. Renault has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

