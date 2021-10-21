Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. 75,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,775. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.