Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FURCF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Faurecia S.E. stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.