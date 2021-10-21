Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 110.30 ($1.44) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of £190.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.52.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

