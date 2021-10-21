Barclays Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $325.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $255.35 on Thursday. Square has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

