Barclays Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $325.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $255.35 on Thursday. Square has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
