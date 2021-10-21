Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 143.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.