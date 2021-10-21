Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $934,876.85

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00004144 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $934,876.85 and approximately $16,384.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00203247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00098771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

