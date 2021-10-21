Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $934,142.88 and approximately $7,997.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00004313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

