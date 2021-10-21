Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.60

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.60 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 6613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,689,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,345,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,490,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

