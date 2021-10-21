Baxter International (BAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAX stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

