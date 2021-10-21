Baxter International (BAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

