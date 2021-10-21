Baxter International (BAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BAX opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
