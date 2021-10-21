BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.56). Approximately 436,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,117,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.40 ($2.55).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 192.59.

In other news, insider Justin Stebbing acquired 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,477.20 ($5,849.49).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

