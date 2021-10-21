Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $8,001.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00028553 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 195.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.