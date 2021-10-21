Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $82.66 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003850 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,403,480 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

