Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) has been assigned a C$4.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 154.24% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.77. The company had a trading volume of 375,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,098. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.60. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.98.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.