Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.92.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.