Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

