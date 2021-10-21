Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00101374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00402136 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00035009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

